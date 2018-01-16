Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

First Hockeyroos-Spain Test Match Called Off

Published on Tuesday, 16 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 102
Ben Somerford



The first game in the Australia-Spain Test Series has been called off due to constant rain creating unsafe playing conditions at Guildford Grammar Turf on Monday night.



Heavy rain poured down throughout the Perth metropolitan area during Monday, leaving the pitch in no condition to play.

The technical director, in discussion with both sides' coaches, called the match off one hour prior to the scheduled 6.30pm WST start.

The game was scheduled to be the first of a five-game Test Series between the countries, with the two sides set to meet again at Guildford Grammar on Tuesday night from 6.30pm WST.

The two sides are discussing the possibility of re-scheduling the match although no decision has yet been made.

The Hockeyroos are currently holding a training camp with a view to preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.

Hockey Australia media release

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

