

Rotherham David (picture credit Rotherham Advertiser)



David Woodward has been awarded the British Empire Medal for meritorious service to youth hockey in South Yorkshire.





“It was a brilliant surprise to be nominated and awarded this great honour. I am absolutely delighted to receive the BEM for doing something that I am passionate about. I love what I do for the young people in South Yorkshire and particularly for those at Rotherham Hockey Club, my home club, for nearly 50 years.”



David has been chair of South Yorkshire Hockey Development Group for 15 years, supported by England Hockey, with the aim to promote the sport in the area especially to young people whilst begin the youth co-ordinator at Rotherham club for over 25 years.



He carried on; “Whilst extremely delighted with the award I am conscious that it would not have been possible without the invaluable support from the many volunteer enthusiasts throughout South Yorkshire and Rotherham who have worked so hard in helping achieve our aims. They should also be congratulated and I hope that they will accept my thanks and share in this award with me.”



James A Swinscoe, Chairman of Rotherham Hockey Club couldn’t be prouder of David. “He undertakes his voluntary work in a quiet and dignified manner expecting little, if any, reward. His dedication and hard work over many years are deserving of this overdue recognition.”



Well done David from England Hockey – keep up the great work!



England Hockey Board Media release