By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: New signings Tengku Ahmad Tajudin Tengku Abdul Jalil and Muhd Firhan Ashaari have come out with guns blazing for Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The duo played for Terengganu for a few seasons before joining Tenaga.



Tenaga, featuring an all local line-up, have shown great form in the MHL by winning their first two tough matches.



Tengku Ahmad scored once to help Tenaga beat Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), powered by six foreigners, 3-2 last week.



Firhan too netted a goal as Tenaga upset star-studded KL Hockey Club (KLHC) 4-2 to top the Premier Division.



The 31-year-old Tengku Ahmad, who has been playing in the MHL since 2004, said he had assisted teams like Sapura, KLHC and Terengganu to win titles in the league.



“I joined Tenaga this season to help them win a silverware,” said Tengku Ahmad, who is one of the coolest players in the MHL.



Tenaga last won a title – the overall Cup – in 2009.



“I’m happy to join Tenaga. Firhan and I have no problem combining well with other forwards to give Tenaga a good start in the league,” said the father of two.



Tengku Ahmad, who has 245 international caps to his credit, added that the players were clicking well.



“However, we need to improve on every aspect of the game and also our fitness level as we’ll play three tough matches this week,” said Tengku Ahmad.



Tenaga face TNB-Thunderbolt today before taking on Terengganu on Friday.



They will be up against Maybank on Sunday.



“We also need to play consistently well and make full use of the chances to stay on course for the league title.



“We can’t take the young Thunderbolt team lightly as they are fast on counter attacks. They’re also hungry for success after upsetting former champions Maybank last week.



“We’ll also face a strong challenge from Terengganu as they have a solid team. It will be an emotional game for me playing against my former club.



“But I’ll continue to give my best in every match,” said Tengku Ahmad.



The Star of Malaysia