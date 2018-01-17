KUALA LUMPUR: Star-studded KL Hockey Club (KLHC) are down but not out despite a shocking 2-4 defeat to Tenaga Nasional in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) last Sunday.





KLHC, powered by seven internationals and six foreign players, have only one point to show from two matches and they are currently in fifth place in the six-team standings.



They drew 2-2 with Terengganu in the Charity Shield before winning 4-3 in a penalty shootout last Friday.



KLHC face Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the KL Hockey Stadium today.



KLHC – who won the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Cup and Charity Shield – need full points to stay on course to retain the league title.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said they needed to learn from last Sunday’s defeat and look ahead.



“As I said before, it’s about consistency and enduring roller-coaster rides.



