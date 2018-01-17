By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom coach Jos Openda follows the action during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Multimedia University at the City Park Stadium on January 14, 2017. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom women’s hockey team will launch their Africa Cup for Club Champions title defence against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert when the competition gets underway on Saturday in Accra, Ghana.





According to the draws released on Tuesday by the Africa Hockey Federation, Telkom who are gunning for a record 10th title, will then take on compatriots Strathmore University Scorpions in their second match on Sunday.



The 2017 annual continental club showpiece has attracted six men and women’s team and will run till January 28 at Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.



Telkom and Scorpions will be the only representatives from the country.



Last season’s men’s league winners Strathmore University Gladiators and second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors have pulled out of the competition due to lack of finances. After Strathmore, Telkom, who clinched a record 20th Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League title on Sunday, will then play Nigeria’s Kada Queens before clashes against hosts Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Police.



The top two sides at the end of the round robin preliminary round will face off in the final. Reacting to the draw, Telkom coach Jos Openda is bullish about writing more history with the side.



“Every team is going to be training their sights on us and that means we must work extra hard if we are going to defend the title,” Openda said yesterday.



Telkom beat GRA 2-0 in the 2016 final held at the City Park Stadium last January to win their ninth title courtesy of goals from Jackline Mwangi and Terry Juma. The two Ghanaian clubs will provide stiff competition for Telkom.



Scorpions, who are making a return to the tourney after a three-year absence, will open their account against GRA before their clash with Telkom. The students, whose best performance was silver at the 2014 final in Kampala, will then face Ghana Police, Kada Queens and Yobe Deserts.



“We are eager to make our make our return in the competition. We have a young squad who are hungry to win the title,” Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said.



Men’s champions Eastern Company and record 23-time winners Sharkia from Egypt will once again be favourites to dominate the tourney. Eastern Company beat Kenya Police 3-2 on post-penalties in the 2016 final at the City Park Stadium.



The hosts will be represented by the duo of Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Trustees with Nigeria’s Niger Flickers and Police Machine rounding up the numbers. This will be the fourth time the West Africa nation will be staging the tourney.



Daily Nation