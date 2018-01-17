Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras will commence their preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Champions Trophy with a four-match Test Series against the Netherlands in Narrogin and Perth from 27 January to 3 February with tickets available from $5.





The world number one Kookaburras are aiming for their sixth consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal at the 2018 event which will be on home turf on the Gold Coast.



The Dutch, who knocked Australia out of the 2016 Rio Olympics in the quarter-finals, are currently ranked fourth in the world.



The first two Test matches will be played at Narrogin Hockey Stadium on Saturday 27 January and Sunday 28 January from 4.30pm WST with tickets available here.



The third and fourth Test matches will be played at Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday 1 February and Saturday 3 February from 7pm WST with tickets available here.



The matches will be live streamed at www.epicentre.tv. You can follow the matches on Twitter via @Kookaburras and the FIH Match Centre.



Hockey Australia media release