Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos have opened their Test Series against Spain with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Guildford Grammar Turf on Tuesday night.





After a scoreless first-half, Gabi Nance opened the scoring in the 35th minute but the visitors equalised two minutes later through Carola Salvatella’s deflection.



Jane Claxton fired a final quarter shot narrowly wide after good lead-up work from Savannah Fitzpatrick.



The Spaniards also had their chances to win it with a series of late penalty corners but Australia held them out.



Australia handed a debut to 19-year-old forward Rosie Malone, who was made to wait 24 hours for her maiden cap after the First Test on Monday was called off due to rain causing an unsafe pitch.



Malone said: "It was pretty special. Obviously with the game being rained out yesterday, there was a lot of hype building up to the game and then for it to be cancelled was sad but today I had my jersey presented to me by a fellow Queenslander Madonna Blyth, with my mum there.



"I was crying before the game, I was so happy. The hard work is slowly paying off."



Earlier, Lucia Jimenez hit the post in the fifth minute in the best chance of the first quarter, before the Hockeyroos won a series of second quarter penalty corners where they came close.



Nance opened the scoring five minutes into the second half after a nice combination with Kalindi Commerford.



Australia's lead was shortlived with Salvatella deflecting home a fierce drive, with the Spanish utilising the aggressive tactic regularly.



Madi Ratcliffe and Jimenez traded shots, both sailing well over the bar, before Spain heaped on the pressure with several late penalty corners but Ash Wells and the Australia defence kept her nerve.



Malone added: "Everyone was getting the cobwebs out for the first game of the year with the big break after Christmas.



"It's always something special and exciting and even though we didn't get the win, I'll remember this day for the rest of my life."



The two sides will meet again at Warwick Hockey Centre on Thursday from 6.30pm WST.



Hockey Australia media release