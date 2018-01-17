NEW DELHI: India began the Four Nations Hockey Invitational Tournament in emphatic fashion by hammering Japan in the opening contest. Early goals from Rupinder Singh and debutant Vivek Sagar Prasad, who netted two, ensured that India never lost momentum and dished out a royal hammering to their Japanese counterpart. Dilpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh were the other scorers.





India's performance was so clinical from the opening whistle that Japan were not allowed even a single chance, although they did get better in the second half. The first goal arrived in the seventh minute, when drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh successfully converted a penalty stroke. Prasad, in his first match for India, then scored five minutes later and doubled his tally after another 15 to hand India a 3-0 advantage at the half-time.



Soon after play resumed, it was Dilpreet's turn, another debutant, to get among the goals. That marked a hat-trick of debut goals for India. A third debutant came on to the pitch when PR Sreejesh made way for Krishan B Pathak. Japan were just beginning to move freely after a counter attack led to India gaining another penalty corner. And this time, Harmanpreet slotted it promptly to make it 4-0.



Japan's only chance came two minutes after conceding that goal when a thunderous strike was taken at their goal. But Pathak went down low to his left and pulled off an impressive save. The third quarter got worse for Japan, as Dilpreet scored his second, and India's sixth of the match, also the third of that quarter. India seemed to have no plans of slowing down in the final 15 minutes of the match but a spell of rain seemed to have sparked Japan as they attacked more aggressively. However, they just couldn't get one past Pathak and India capped off a rather dominant win.



The Times of India