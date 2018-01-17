s2h team







India's debut makers Vivek Sagar Prasad and Dilpreet Singh shone with brace of goals in whipping Japan 6-0 in the opener of the double leg 4-Nation in Waikato, New Zealand. India overwhelmed Japan with a fluent 6-0 score.





Rupinder Pal Singh converted a penalty stroke to start Indian deluge in the seventh minute.



Vivek Sagar Prasad, one of the youngest to make international debut in the recent years, made it memorable striking two opportunistic field goals in the 12th and 28th minute.



On resumption, another debutant Dilpreet Singh repeated a Sagar act with two field goals in the space of 10 minutes between 35th and 45th minutes.



In between Dilpreet feat, veteran Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner (5-0, 41st minute).



India will take on Belgium tomorrow.



SCORERS

7th Min Rupinder Singh Penalty Stroke 1 - 0

12th Min Vivek Prasad Field Goal 2 - 0

28th Min Vivek Prasad Field Goal 3 - 0

35th Min Dilpreet Singh Field Goal 4 - 0

41st Min Harmanpreet Penalty Corner 5 - 0

45th Min Dilpreet Singh Field Goal 6 - 0



