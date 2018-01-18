



KISSIMMEE, Fla. - This weekend, field hockey enthusiasts will evade the dreary winter weather up and down the East Coast to travel to the most magical place on earth for the 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase, a USA Field Hockey Sanctioned Event. Hosted at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex, thousands of athletes, coaches, umpires and families from across the country will compete across the three-day event for bragging rights and fun in the sun in the shadows of Walt Disney World.





During the course of weekend, 128 total teams in the U-12 Co-Ed, U-14 Girls, U-16 Girls and U-19 Girls divisions will have their chance to make their mark on history, and enjoy all of the spectacular amenities that Walt Disney World has to offer in between matches. Athletes, coaches, umpires and families aren’t the only ones who venture from the wintery weather up north, as college coaches will also be in attendance, scouting some of the best up and coming players across the nation.



Best of luck to all of our participating athletes and above all, experience the magic this weekend alongside Mickey and Friends!



Disney Event Program



For all the latest tournament information, rosters, schedules and more, check out the 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase Event Program. This program is easily accessible on all mobile devices by going to usafieldhockey.com, click the three horizontal lines in the upper left-hand corner and click Events. From there you will find Disney FH Showcase and Event Program.

#DisneyFieldHockey & #DisneyFH2018

Although the action on the field is most important, we love to see snapshots of you, your teammates, coaches and fans enjoying themselves during the 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase! All attendees are encouraged to post tournament pictures on their social media accounts, such as Instagram or Twitter. Be sure to tag us @USAFieldHockey and use the hashtags #DisneyFieldHockey and #DisneyFH2018. We will feature our favorite shots in a photo gallery!

Stop by the USA Field Hockey Tent

Looking for up-to-date tournament scores on site? Have questions about the event program? Swing by the USA Field Hockey Tent for all your answers.

Learn to Play Field Hockey Clinic and Play Day

After an exciting turnout of more than 80 kids, and their families, at the National Hockey Festival's Learn to Play Field Hockey Clinic and Play Day, USA Field Hockey is excited to announce a second Learn to Play Field Hockey Clinic and Play Day to be hosted in conjunction with the Disney Field Hockey Showcase.

Kids ages 5+, and their families, are invited to attend this FREE event on Saturday, January 20, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET. This event will provide a fun and free opportunity to introduce field hockey to the local Florida communities. This event will be hosted at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

For more information or to register, click here.

Interested in helping at the Disney Learn to Play Field Hockey Clinic and Play Day? USA Field Hockey is looking for volunteers to help facilitate the event. If you are interested in volunteering, please click here.

For all the latest news, information, schedules and more, check out the free 2018 Disney Field Hockey Showcase event program by clicking here.



USFHA media relea