KUALA LUMPUR: More teams are expected to compete in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) this season with the Sukma (Malaysia Games) taking place this year.





Thirty teams featured in the Under-19 league last year (10 teams in Division One and 20 teams in Division Two).



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competition manager Brian Fernandez said they are expecting more teams because of the Sukma in Ipoh in August.



“States will be fielding their teams in the Junior League in preparation for Sukma. The league is expected to begin after Chinese New Year next month,” said Brian.



He added that the MJHL will clash with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh from March 2-10.



“We will have a meeting to decide whether to carry on with the MJHL during the Azlan Shah Cup or take a break for the league,” said Brian.



The closing date of MJHL will be end of this month.



The Star of Malaysia