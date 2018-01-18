By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) made a dramatic comeback from three goals down to snatch a 3-3 draw against defending league champions KL Hockey Club (KLHC) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The draw was not a good result for star-studded KLHC as they needed a win to stay on track to retain the Premier Division league title.



The KL team have only two points from three matches while UniKL have four points from a win, a draw and a defeat.



KLHC started on a promising note by taking a 3-0 lead in the space of five minutes in the second quarter at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday.



UniKL defence led by Dutch Sander De Wijn and national player Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan conceded the goals due to poor marking.



Joshua Pollard gave KLHC the lead in the 23rd minute off a field goal. KLHC kept up the pressure and netted two goals in the space of one minute.



Mohd Syamim Mohd Yusof easily tucked the ball past UniKL goalkeeper David Harte in the 27th minute and a minute later Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim sounded a board off a penalty corner to go 3-0.



UniKL, who are gunning for their first silveware since making their debut in the MHL in 2011, never gave up and scored three goals in the space of 10 minutes in the fourth and final quarter.



Glenn Tunner narrowed the deficit with a field goal in the 45th minute.



The goal boosted the UniKL players and they fought back from the brink of defeat to stun the KLHC defence with two goals within one minute.



UniKL skipper Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil connected the ball into goal off a pass by Wijn in the 54th minute.



Hardly a minute later, Jeroen Hertzberger equalised for UniKL off a penalty corner drag flick.



UniKL captain Marhan said it took them a long time to settle down in the first half and KLHC already had gone 3-0 up by then.



"It was only in the second half that we found our rhythm and got going.



“I am happy with the fightback shown by my teammates and the draw was a well deserved result," said Marhan.



KLHC skipper Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim said they paid the price for poor defending in the last quarter.



"We started off well but made too many mistakes in the last 15 minutes of the match and allowed UniKL to snatch a draw.



“It was not a good ending for us and we cannot repeat the same mistakes," said Razie.



Tenaga Nasional defeated TNB-Thunderbolt 3-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil to record their third consecutive win.



The Star of Malaysia