Stats Speak: Vivek and Dilpreet are 2nd and 3rd youngest debutants in Indian Hockey

Published on Thursday, 18 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 105
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)

Penalty corner expert Sandeep Singh (born Feb 27, 1986) is the youngest ever Indian player. Sandeep debut was in Kuala Lumpur Azlan Shah Cup, when India played versus Germany (Jan 8, 2004) and lost 1-3. Sandeep was 17 years 341 days old on that day and scored only Indian goals.



However Vivek Sagar Prasad (born:  Feb 25, 2000) and Dilpreet Singh (born: Nov 12, 1999) are the 2nd and 3rd youngest debutants respectively in annals of Indian international Hockey.

Both have scored a brace each versus Japan in 6-0 triumph. Vivek was 17 years 352 days old, whereas Dilpreet age was 18 years 36 days on their debut match on Jan 17, 2018.

In Tauranga both youngsters have played better today, but failed to score against mighty Red Lions (Belgium).

Belgium beat India 2-0(Sebastian Dockier-8FG, Vicor Wegnez-34FG) and now on the top of league.

India versus Belgium: head to head

Particulars

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

74

45

11

18

195

118

Last 10

10

1

1

8

10

23

