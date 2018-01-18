NEW DELHI: The Indian men's hockey team put on a fighting performance but it wasn't enough for them to prevent a 0-2 against Belgium in the third match of the Four Nations Hockey Tournament in Tauranga on Thursday. Arthur De Sloover and Victor Wegnez scored in the eighth and 34th minute respectively to help Belgium win and overcome the 4-5 loss suffered at the hands of New Zealand on Wednesday.





The Indian defence was top notch throughout the match, but their midfielders just couldn't attack as much as they'd have wanted to. From the moment the opening whistle went off, it was Belgium who was constantly pushing through and creating chances. Indian defence was able to snuff out whatever chances they could but was caught napping when De Sloover slotted in a wonderfully-collected pass from the left corner. PR Sreejesh, who made his presence felt by saving a couple of close chances in the opening stages of the match, couldn't really hang on to that strike.



India showed the same momentum they did against Japan but their biggest letdown was the inability to convert even a single penalty corner. India had five chances from the corner but not one of them could get past the goalkeeper. For most part of the match, both teams were trying to feel each other out and the second Quarter is where Indian looked much more attacking. They had a couple of chances but again, the capitalisation never quite came.



Shortly after half-time, Wegnez doubled Belgium's lead by penetrating the Indian defence. India upped the momentum and moved fast, but the goal never came. With five minutes to go, Mandeep Singh had a free shot and the goal. It was easily India's best chance of the match but he fired the ball way above the post as the final whistle blew.



The Times of India