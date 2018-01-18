s2h team



Superior Belgium put up a superlative show to defeat India 2-0 in the University of Waikato 4-Nation being underway in New Zealand.





Precise and methodical, Belgium put India on defence for most part of first half. Belgium gained lead using two short scoops on their left flank that saw the ball move from their circle to the rival. On entering the circle from left, a shot was taken towards the cage, which goalie PR Sreejesh deflected only to see captain Arthu de Sloover trap the rebound and make a strong reverse that saw the ball entering the other corner of the net (1-0). This was in the 8th minute.



India got a chance to equalize when it got a penalty corner in the 21st minute, but the first charger deflected Harmanpreet's drag.



India also got another penalty corner early after lemon time, which was also wasted.



However, four minutes into the third quarter, Victor Wegnez had all the time inside D to scoop the ball into other corner, even as Sreejesh was rooted in the other (2-0) in the 34th minute.



Vivek Sagar broke through the defence and sent a stinching cross into D. Both Mandeep and Lalit dived to deflect the ball into D but in vain. This was a golden miss in the 36th min.



In the 37th minutes, India got another penalty corner after a defender tripped Ramandeep Singh outside D. India could not make use of it, again the first charger wont allow Harmanpreet Singh to take a shot. India till then had wasted three penalty corners.



India created quiet a few chances in the dying moments, but Mandeep, Manpreet, Ramandeep could not make a dent. Mandeep, left to all alone, hit the ball high while Manpreet's great cross was intercepted in front of goal. Ramandeep Singh got a gem of a chance but delayed to shoot leaving an alert defender to clear.



India defeated Japan yesterday 6-0 while Begium went down to the hosts 4-5.



Stick2Hockey.com