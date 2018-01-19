

The men`s indoor National League 1 championship enters the pool stage of the competition where some clubs are striving to qualify for the semi-finals, while others are equally anxious to avoid the dreaded relegation play-off.





Grove Menzieshill, unbeaten in the league, top Pool A with full points and look certain to be in the semi-final mix. They face their Tayside rivals Dundee Wanderers in the opening fixture of the day and will look to repeat their earlier 5-2 victory. The contest was over by half time that day as the champions raced into a three goal lead courtesy of Ross McPherson, Ben Cromar and Gavin Byers. The second half was more even with doubles from Grove Menzieshill`s Cameron



Grove Menzieshill then take on bottom side Edinburgh University in their second outing of the pool stage, and will be out to ensure another three points head for Dundee.



The race for second spot in the pool is clearly between Wanderers and Clydesdale, and they meet head-to-head to resolve the issue. The Dundonians hold a three point lead, courtesy of an earlier 5-3 win. However, it was a close affair for most of the contest, the scores were tied at 3-3 with only four minutes left. The final catalyst in the Wanderers triumph was a late double from Bobby Ralph.



But Clydesdale are not to be discounted, the Titwood-based side have had one of their better indoor seasons collecting nine points in the league with wins over Hillhead, Edinburgh University and Grange.



The semi-final line-up from Pool B looks certain already, what is still on the table is whether Bromac Kelburne or Inverleith will top the table and avoid Grove Menzieshill until the final.



Kelburne are favourites, they hold a three point lead following their 7-4 win on the opening day of the league programme. That day the Paisley side were on the ball and the new-look Inverleith outfit a little rusty, and the former were 4-0 up three minutes into the second half. Although the Edinburgh side recovered their composure for the rest of the contest, they were unable to salvage the proceedings.



Inverleith have won their last four league encounters with indoor internationalists Patrick Christie and Ewan Mackie in fine striking form. However, Kelburne have their own striking duo in the shape of Johnny Christie from open play and set piece expert Josh Cairns. So a high-scoring affair is in prospect this pool stage.



For the other sides avoiding bottom place in the pool and the relegation play-off is the agenda. Edinburgh University certainly look odds on for that spot in Pool A, but in the other group it looks to be a contest between Hillhead and Grange. The sides meet head-to-head in their opening encounter of the day, last time out it could not have been closer at six each, and so it is all to play for on Saturday.



Scottish Hockey Union media release