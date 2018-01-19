KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh has challenged his boys to end Tenaga Nasional’s unbeaten run in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Terengganu face leaders Tenaga at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



Sarjit said his side had been shaping up well and had shown steady progress.



The locals have combined well with the foreign players and that has resulted in seven points from three matches for the East Coast team. They drew 2-2 with KL Hockey Club (KLHC) before outplaying TNB-Thunderbolt (6-2) and Maybank (5-1).



Said the former national coach: “My team has been performing well in every match and we’re looking for another good result against Tenaga.



“We need to secure full points to stay in contention for the league title. But it’s not going to be easy to get the better of Tenaga.



“Tenaga are in high spirits after three impressive wins. Their players give their best in every match. They also fight for every ball.



“They are fast on the counter-attack and deadly in the semi-circle,” said Sarjit.



For today’s match, Sarjit will be relying on the world’s top penalty corner drag flicker Gonzalo Peillat and national forward Faizal Saari to deliver the goals.



Peillat and Faizal have scored in the last three matches and the dynamic duo are set to pose more trouble for Tenaga’s national goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



Hairi promised to fend off the two danger men.



“Terengganu have good forwards. We can’t give away penalty corners and we need to play a tight game. We’ll not allow them to end our winning streak,” said Hairi.



Tenaga, powered by all locals, have secured full points in their first three matches.



Tenaga edged Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) – led by six foreign players – 3-2 before stunning star-studded KLHC 4-2. In the third match, they beat Thunderbolt 3-1.



The Star of Malaysia