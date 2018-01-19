By Aftar Singh





Counting on you: UniKL will be counting on Jeroen Hertzberger (left) to bolster their defence.



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) defenders must wake up from their slumber in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Conceding three goals in a spell of five minutes in the second quarter against KL Hockey Club (KLHC) on Wednesday clearly shows that their defence is in shambles.



But fortunately, UniKL fought back in the last quarter to snatch a draw.



UniKL’s defence is marshalled by Jeroen Hertzberger. The other defenders are national player Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan, Kevin Lim and Baljit Singh Charun.



The Kangar-born Najmi, who had played for UniKL since 2013, said letting go three goals in a few minutes was bad for the team’s progress in the league.



“We (the defenders) were “sleeping” during the period. We’ve never experienced such a situation in the last few years we played in the league,” said Najmi.



“The defenders gave the KLHC forwards space to create chances and also score easily. We were also slow in clearing the ball from inside the semi-circle.



“It was a lesson well learnt. The defenders must be on their toes all the time. We also need to mark our opponents closely by not giving them the space to score,” said Najmi, who has represented Malaysia 70 times.



The 23-year-old penalty corner specialist said he was not given the chance to take penalty corners in matches.



“I’ve played three matches and only managed to take one drag flick against KLHC. I failed to convert it. I hope to be given more opportunities,” said Najmi.



UniKL are banking on Hertzberger to convert the penalty corners. He has been in top form as he has netted five goals – four from penalty corners and one field goal – in three matches.



UniKL are third in the six-team standings with four points from three matches. They face TNB-Thunderbolt at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



Added Najmi: “Thunderbolt may have a young team with an average age of 19 but they can give strong teams a good fight. They’ve scored in all their matches.



“We’ll be cautious against Thunderbolt and hope to score first to put pressure on them.”



Thunderbolt have three points from three matches. Their only win came via the 2-1 upset of former champions Maybank in the opening match.



