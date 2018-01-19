

©: World Sport Pics



The line-up for ABN AMRO U14 EHL has been finalised as six sides from around the continent look forward to an experience of a lifetime at HC Rotterdam at Easter.





The tournament features one Under-14 club team from each of the top six ranked nations on the EHL ranking list. Each club must be from one of the EHL qualified teams.



From the Netherlands, HC Bloemendaal won a three-team playoff to represent the Netherlands ahead of HC Rotterdam and two-time champions in the competition.



They get to play a tournament under EHL rules with the final day with final games being played in the main stadium for a memorable experience.



In Germany, HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim were the highest ranked Under-14 team in October at the end of the German championship, earning their nomination.



The situation was similar in Belgium with Racing Club de Bruxelles the highest ranked team in the national championship in November at the end of their pre-Christmas series of games.



In Spain, Real Club de Polo won a three-team tournament against Atlètic Terrassa and Club Egara, held over three weekends of matches with each club hosting a round-robin series.



Wimbledon won a playoff match against Holcombe in December to earn the English ticket. In Ireland, Three Rock Rovers were nominated by their national federation when Banbridge did not advance to the KO16 and so will be the first team from the country to take part.



Last year in Eindhoven, Kampong and Mannheimer HC – cheered on by their club’s first team – reached a memorable final with the Dutch club winning the final 4-1.



Euro Hockey League media release