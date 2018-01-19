

©: World Sport Pics



SV Kampong honoured some of their major stars last weekend with a series of special presentations following their historic run of recent success, winning the 2016 EHL and the Hoofdklasse title in 2017.





Chief among them, long-time members Quirijn Caspers and Constantijn Jonker were made honorary life members of the club, a rare accolade. In the 115-year history of Kampong, only 30 people have been bestowed this particular honour.



Sander de Wijn was elected the multi-sport club's Athlete of the Year 2017 at the event, winning the title for the second time having also picking up the gong in 2012. He captained Kampong’s championships winning side and was also part of the Dutch team who won the European Championships and the World League Semi-Final in the summer.



He was on a three person shortlist along with women’s international star Malou Pheninckx, also winning the Euros and the World League Semi-Final as well as the World League Final.



Diederik Hageraats, from the club’s football section, was also nominated after 12 years with the club’s first team, scoring 111 goals in regular season competition.



Euro Hockey League media release