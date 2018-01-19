By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Kenya players enjoys a light moment at City Park Stadium during their send-off by the firm Chief Executive Officer Aldo Mareuse on January 16, 2018 to the hockey Africa Cup for Club Champions that will be held in Accra from January 20, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Telkom and Strathmore University Scorpions Thursday landed safely in Accra, Ghana ahead of Saturday’s kick-off the 2017 Africa Cup for Club Champions.





The two Kenyan sides will come up against four other sides in the week-long annual competition.



The men’s competition has also attracted six teams minus the Kenyan sides.



Strathmore University Gladiators and Butali Sugar Warriors had qualified to represent the country in the tournament but pulled out due to lack of finances.



The women’s teams left the country Thursday at dawn for the six-hour flight to the West African nation.



Telkom, who are the defending champions, are going for a record 10th title and sixth in a row, while the Scorpions, silver medallists in 2014, will be aiming for their maiden title on their return to the continental showpiece after a four-year absence.



Telkom got a short in the arm after their mother company Telkom Kenya renewed their sponsorship to the team for another year to the tune of Sh12milion on Tuesday.



The sponsorship will cover the team’s allowances, kit requirements and training throughout the year.



“We will have a light session today (Thursday) before the main action on Saturday, the squad is in high spirits and the target is to defend our title without conceding a goal,” Telkom coach Jos Openda told Nation Sport via phone.



Telkom open their defence against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Saturday before taking on Scorpions on Sunday.



After Strathmore, Telkom, who clinched a record 20th Kenyan title last Sunday, will then play Nigeria’s Kada Queens before clashes against hosts Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Ghana Police.



The top two sides at the end of the round robin preliminary round will face off in the final. Telkom beat GRA 2-0 in the 2016 final held at the City Park Stadium in Nairobi last January to win their ninth title courtesy of goals from Jackline Mwangi and Terry Juma.



Scorpions face GRA in their first match before their clash with Telkom.



The students, whose best performance was silver at the 2014 final in Kampala, will then face Ghana Police, Kada Queens and Yobe Desert.



“We are eager to make our make on our return to the competition. We have a young squad who are hungry to win the title,” Scorpions coach Meshack Senge said.



Daily Nation