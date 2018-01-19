England women head to Brussels for the EuroHockey Indoor Championships II taking place between the 19 and 21 January.





Alongside England in pool A are Sweden, Austria and Lithuania while Belgium, Croatia, Wales and Scotland are the sides in pool B.



England face Sweden in the tournaments opener at 9am UK time before taking on Austria at 4.10pm UK time on Friday.



They come up against Lithuania in their final pool game at 9.10am UK time on Saturday before the classification matches that afternoon with the semi-finals and final following on Sunday.



You can follow the matches on the FIH Match Centre



England Squad:



Esme Burge (Nottingham University)

Meg Crowson (Exeter University)

Kathryn Lane (Leicester)

Lydia MacDonell (Birmingham Students)

Olivia Paige (Birmingham University)

Miriam Pritchard (Loughborough Students)

Erica Sanders (Birmingham University)

Amy Tennant (East Grinstead)

Emma Trunks (Holcombe)

Alice Wills (Birmingham University)



England Fixtures:



19 January – England v Sweden 9am UK Time

19 January – England v Austria 4.10pm UK Time

20 January – England v Lithuania 9.10am UK Time



England Hockey Board Media release