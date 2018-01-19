



PALO ALTO, Calif. - In just one week the U.S. Women's National Team welcomes the FIH Hero World Ranked No. 1 The Netherlands to the West Coast. Both teams have a lot to prepare for in the coming months as they start their international calendars on a high note with the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018 just around the corner.





USA Field Hockey hopes to see you at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. to cheer on the red, white and blue each and every night of the four-game test series. Don't miss your chance to watch the anticipated matches. Secure your tickets today!



All tickets for the Saturday, January 27 game are sold out and all tickets in Section A for the Sunday, January 28 game are sold out. All other matches are trending in the same direction.



With a seating capacity of 500 and measuring more than 111,000 square feet, Stanford University’s Varsity Field Hockey Turf surface is considered the premier surface. A 2009 renovation campaign featured the addition of lights to the facility.



Tickets start at $7 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $14 for adults (general public) for the grass/standing area (Section B). Tickets in the bleachers are $9 for children under 18, senior citizens and military, and $18 for adults (general public) (Section A).



There is an option to purchase full series tickets starting at $15 for (children under 18, senior citizens and military), $30 for adults (USA Field Hockey Members) and $35 for adults (general public).



Discounted group tickets will also be available for each game when 10 or more tickets are purchased for the same match. This is a great option for clubs, middle and high school teams, collegiate programs or any group of friends wanting to experience international field hockey competition together. Contact Glen Hollingsworth at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions or to purchase tickets for your group!



To help rally the crowd to be big, bold and loud throughout the four-game event, Theme Nights have been established. Click here to view the nights and join in on the fun.





All games will be live streamed on usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release