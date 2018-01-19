PTCL Hockey Cup unveiled



KARACHI - The PTCL Hockey Cup was unveiled Thursday in a ceremony attended by national and international hockey stars, who gathered to kick-start the five-day festivities.





The ceremony was graced by PHF president Brig (r) M Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, All-Star World XI team players, PHF officials and PTCL representatives. PHF chief Khokhar said that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) would also be honoring 10 Pakistani and international hockey legends for their services to the world of hockey . “Five Pakistani and five international hockey superstars will be presented with gold medals and inducted into Pakistan’s first ever ‘Hockey Hall of Fame’. The ‘hall of fame’ will include Shahnaz Sheikh, Akthar Rasool, Samiullah, Hasan Sardar and Shahbaz Senior, while the International Hall of Fame will comprise Paul Litjens (Netherlands), Floris Jan Bovelander (Netherlands), Christain Blunck (Germany), Juan Escarre (Spain) and Don Prior (Australia).”



Khokhar said the All-Star World XI team will play two exhibition hockey matches against Pakistan hockey team. “The first match will be played on January 19, 2018 at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi while the second match will be played on January 21, 2018 at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



“The PHF appreciates the contribution of PTCL for revival of national game in Pakistan . We are working hard to promote the interests of Pakistan hockey , both in the country and abroad. We look forward to more support from other leading companies so that, together, we succeed in bringing back the glory days of our national game,” he added.



PHF secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior said: “Karachi has a great honour to produce a number of hockey legends, so that’s why we have decided to host an international match here, which would not only give positive message to the entire world that Karachi is also a safe place to host international matches but also help revive international sports here.”



PTCL chief commercial officer Adnan Shahid said: “PTCL is proud to play its part in an effort to revive the national game and bring international teams back to Pakistan . The matches will offer a new dimension to Pakistan team as they will play against the best that there is to offer by the world of Hockey . PTCL aims to support PHF and Pakistan Hockey in future as well.”



Later, the national and international hockey legends were honoured during the ‘hall of fame’ awarding ceremony, where the nominated hockey greats were presented ‘hall of fame jackets’.



Speaking on the occasion, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that passion of PHF high ups is commendable and it will help in regaining past hockey glory. “Although Pakistan hockey has been going through tough times, yet the arrival of World XI players will prove to be a new hope for Pakistan hockey and help in reviving the national game in the country.



“Sindh has 11 world-class blue astroturf, the honour which no other province has and no one invested in hockey more than Sindh. We are also ready to fully cooperate with PHF for successful conduct of the hockey league, as we will provide financial assistance, venues, security and every possible facility to the PHF and national and international hockey players to make the league a success,” he added.



