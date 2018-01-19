



KARACHI: PTCL Hockey Cup 2018 trophy was unveiled in an impressive ceremony at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium Karachi here Thursday. To revive and promote Pakistan’s national game, national and international hockey stars gathered to kick-start the five-day festivities. In this connection an all star World XI team will play two matches against Pakistan’s national hockey team. During this event, two exhibition hockey matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore. The first will be held on January 19 (today) here in Karachi while the second will be held on January 21 (Sunday) at National Hockey Stadium Lahore.





In a first of its kind experience, players from Pakistan’s hockey team will compete against a team of stars from all over the world, in an attempt to revive the sport in the country. “It is going to be a challenging experience, we have got just one day to talk and discuss the game,” said Roderick Weusthof from the Netherlands, the captain of World XI side. Weusthof, who has a Champions Trophy gold medal to his credit, added that he’s hoping for a competitive match against Pakistan. “We know that they are a good side,” he said. Junaid Manzoor, the captain of Pakistan team, was equally excited to play in front of home crowd.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will also honour ten national and international hockey superstars with gold medals and induct them into Pakistan’s first ever Hockey Hall of Fame. The Pakistan Hall of Fame will include Shahnaz Sheikh, Akhtar Rasool, Samiullha, Hassan Sardar, and Shahbaz Senior while the International Hall of Fame will be Paul Litjens (Netherlands), Floris Jan Bovelander (Netherlands), Christain Blunk (Germany), Don Prior (Australia) and Juan Escarre (Spain).



PTCL Chief Commercial officer Adnan Shahid said PTCL was proud to be a part of ‘Hockey Hall of Fame World XI’s Pakistan Tour’. He said the PTCL was aiming to support the PHF and hockey in future as well. “PTCL is playing its role in promoting sports in the country and we are humbled with the fact that we are contributing to revive the old glory days of hockey in Pakistan. Visiting of International players is a very positive sign. I am sure that more teams will come to play in Pakistan and this will help to take our national sport to the next level.” PHF President Muhammad Khalid Sajjad said that after ten years hockey was going to be revived as Pakistan was the gateway to international hockey.



Teams:



Pakistan: Waqar Younis, Adil Rao, Rizwan Ali, Rehan Butt, Moin Shakil, Adeel Latif, Junaid Manzoor, Shahzeb Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Afraz Hakeem, Umair Sattar, Naved Alam, Adil Rao, Amjad Ali, Owais Arshad, Rana Waheed, Ahmed Nadeem, M Illiyas, Waqar Ali, Zakiullah and Ibrahim.



World XI: Rob Reckers, Roderick Weusthof, Matthijs Brouwer, Hiddi Turkstra, Philip Meulenbroek, Phillip Burrows, Kyle Pontifex, Santi Freixi, Roc Oliva, David Alegre, Grant Schubert, Benni Wess, Justus Scharowsky, Augustin Bugallo, Nahuel Salis and Diego Paz.



