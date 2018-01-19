Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos have drawn 1-1 with Spain for the second straight match in their five-match Test Series at Warwick Hockey Centre on Thursday night.





Both sides traded goals in an exciting first quarter, with Grace Stewart opening the scoring on 10 minutes before the visitors replied almost immediately through Belen Iglesias.



Australia had a chance to re-take the lead when they won a penalty stroke in the second term but stand-in skipper Karri McMahon pushed her shot wide.



The experienced Jodie Kenny, who was playing her second game since returning to the national team after having her first child, said the Hockeyroos had improved from their scratchy opening 1-1 draw on Tuesday despite registering the same result.



Kenny said: “It was definitely a step forward which was a positive. There’s a lot of things that we can do better, like score goals.



“We need to put it in the net and put away teams like this. I think it’s about sticking those passes, basic skills and being efficient in the circle and punishing them when we get those opportunities.”



Spain came closest in the first quarter, when Lola Riera shot wide, before Stewart finished off an excellent move for Australia in the 10th minute with a reverse stick finish after Gabi Nance’s pass.



The visitors responded immediately, like they did on Tuesday, with Belen Iglesias firing home from an angle with her own reverse stick shot.



Australia won a penalty stroke two minutes into the second quarter, where McMahon beat Spain goalkeeper Melanie Garcia but not the post, firing wide.



Emily Hurtz spurned a great chance on 22 minutes after Stephanie Kershaw’s steal in midfield, getting past Garcia but her fluffing her tomahawk well over the top.



Iglesias fizzed a shot wide before the break, while Carmen Cano also pushed a good chance off target in the 35th minute.



Australia responded with a series of their own chances, with Kenny denied from a penalty corner, while Nance’s slalom run was halted at the crucial moment.



The Hockeyroos had a trio of penalty corners in the final quarter with Kenny’s top corner shot which forced a good save from Garcia the best of the chances.



In her second game back, Kenny added: “It felt really great. I think I felt a bit nervous game one.



“It was my 187th game for me, but it felt like my first. This one I could settle the nerves and really enjoy it. It was great fun, but a pity we didn’t get the win but a step forward.”



The two sides will meet again on Saturday night at Perth Hockey Stadium, before the final official match on Sunday at Warwick.



Australia 1 (Stewart 10')

Spain 1 (Iglesias 11')



Hockey Australia media release