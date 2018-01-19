

Black Stick Leo Mitai-Wells battles with Japan's Genki Mitani.ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks have made it two wins from two at the Four Nations tournament.





They beat Japan 4-1 at Blake Park in Mount Maunganui on Thursday, following on from their 5-4 thriller against Belgium the night before.



Japan took an early lead through Kenta Tanaka near the end of the first quarter, but George Muir pounced early in the second to level the scores 1-1 at halftime.



Shea McAleese got the breakthrough shortly after the break to put the Black Sticks in front, and Arun Panchia and Kane Russell ran up the scoreline in the final spell.



The Black Sticks face India in their final round-robin game on Saturday.



India began the tournament with a 6-0 win over Japan on Wednesday, but went down to Belgium 2-0 on Thursday, setting up an intriguing finish, as three teams could yet finish with two-win, one-loss records.



The top two teams after the round robin play off for first on Sunday, while the bottom two play off for third.



The tournament is then repeated in Hamilton the following week.



Stuff