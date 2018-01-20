

England Hockey is sad to hear the passing of Lt Commander John Gawley MBE.





John served the sport with dedication and enthusiasm for over 60 years, spending thousands upon thousands of hours volunteering, and was recognized for his efforts by being awarded the England Hockey Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. One year later he was given further recognition by being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list for Services to Hockey.



Among the long list of his roles John was a Level 3 umpire and served as Honorary Secretary of the Constitution and Regulations Committee for England Hockey. He also held positions with the Combined Services Hockey and Umpires Association, the Royal Navy Hockey Association, Southern Counties Hockey Umpires Association, Hampshire Hockey Association and the Hampshire Hockey Umpires Association.



