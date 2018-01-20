

Loreto’s Sarah Evans takes on Hermes-Monkstown’s Suzie Kelly in their EYHL meeting earlier this season. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Loreto and Hermes-Monkstown’s paths intertwine for a second successive cup weekend, stepping things up a notch for their Irish Senior Cup second round tie, the highlight of Saturday’s local action.





A week ago, Natalie Esteves’s corner hat-trick inspired a 3-2 comeback win for Town and they will hope she can play a big role in sorting their goalscoring problems. Just four were garnered in the first half of the league season, showing one of the major fault-lines the side needs to address to escape the bottom rung of the league.



Sinead Loughran is closing in on a return from injury but this tie probably comes a week or two early. For Loreto, they will have Hannah McLoughlin, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans and Nicci Daly potentially available to them after an army training camp with the national squad last weekend.



Pegasus travel down to test Old Alex’s EYHL credentials in the only quarter-final tie to be played on time. Alex have been the top performers in Leinster to date with a wealth of players from the top level like Lisa Jacob, Fiona Bradish and Emma Duncan joining young talents and the experience of Sylvia O’Mahoney.



Pegs arrive in Milltown with a record of 18 goals scored in two matches against Leinster Division 1 ties and so will be heavy favourites. Ruth Maguire, Hannah Grieve and Shirley McCay were all on the Irish team weekend with McCay getting an additional boost this week when she was named on the shortlist Belfast Telegraph Gamechanger award.



For northern sides Ulster Elks and Lurgan, they were due to play their round wo game in midweek but the weather intervened. Saturday is the reserve date but a 0 degree forecast overnight means this one is touch and go.



Lurgan have the record to date with eight wins from their 12 outings to date with Elks – relegated from the EYHL – with three from the same amount as they cope with a heavy changes in personnel.



For Elks skipper Emma Quinn, she told Belfast Telegraph’s John Flack: “After a turnover of 30 players from our top two teams in the past two years, it has been a period of rebuilding and consolidating for us. We are playing good hockey but need to improve and be more clinical in the circle.



“The game against Lurgan will be a good test and will let us see how we are progressing in our restructuring.”



A little further south, Belfast Harlequins tie with Pembroke will also be watching the weather. The Dubliners only saw fleeting glimpses of Emily Beatty, Aisling Naughton and Gillian Pinder but will hope they can find full flow in the second half of the campaign. The winner will play Cork Harlequins away.



In Leinster, the Indoor League reaches its conclusion on Sunday evening in St Columba’s with UCD meeting Glenanne while Railway Union face North Kildare in the semis. The final hits the boards at 7.30pm.



Outdoors, a couple of Yasmin Pratt goals on Monday night moved Muckross back up to second place in Division One, a 3-0 win over Glenanne putting them within two points of leaders Old Alex.



At the bottom, Rathgar and Clontarf drew 2-2 on Wednesday and so they remain ninth and tenth respectively.



With the Irish Senior Cup on, two Jacqui Potter Cup quarter-finals go ahead with two postponed to February 11. Railway face Muckross for the second time this season with the Sandymount side winning 3-1 in the ISC in November.



North Kildare have negotiated two series of penalty strokes against Division 2 sides to date in the Jacqui Potter and they face yet another side from that league in the quarters in Pembroke II.



Leinster Division 1 results:

Monday: Muckross 3 (Y Pratt 2, C Mathews) Glenanne 0

Wednesday: Rathgar 2 (K O’Farrell, R O’Driscoll) Clontarf 2 (C Simpson, L Dooley)



Fixtures

Irish Senior Cup

Quarter Final: Old Alexandra v Pegasus, 1.30pm, Alexandra College.

Round 2: Belfast Harlequins v Pembroke Wanderers, 2.30pm, Deramore Park; Loreto v Hermes-Monkstown, 2.30pm, Beaufort; Ulster Elks v Lurgan, 1pm, Jordanstown.



Indoor League

Seventh place playoff: Avoca v Genesis, 3pm

Fifth place playoff: Three Rock Rovers v Pembroke, 3.40pm

Semi-finals: UCD v Glenanne, 4.30pm; Railway Union v North Kildare, 5.30pm

Final: 7.30pm



Jacqui Potter Cup, quarter-finals: North Kildare v Pembroke II, 12pm, The Maws; Railway Union v Muckross, 2.40pm, Park Avenue



Munster Division 1: Ashton v Limerick, 12.30pm, Ashton School; Belvedere v Waterford, 12.45pm, Ballincollig CS; Cork C of I v Catholic Institute, 1pm, Garryduff; UCC v Bandon, 12pm, Mardyke.

Munster Senior Cup, first round (Sunday): Catholic Institute v UCC, 1pm, Rosbrien.



