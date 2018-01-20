By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu rode on the strength of Argentine Gonzalo Peillat to end Tenaga Nasional’s winning streak in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The defender converted two penalty corners in the space of three minutes in the third quarter to steer Terengganu to a 2-0 win over Tenaga at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



With the victory, the East Coast team lead the six-team Premier Division with 10 points from three wins and a draw.



As for Tenaga, it was their first defeat in four matches and they dropped to second with nine points.



Terengganu showed more urgency yesterday and almost took a 13th-minute lead when Faizal Saari’s cross from the right was well connected into goal by Lopez Barreiros of Argentina.



But the goal was disallowed when Tenaga players claimed that the ball hit the foot of one of their defenders in the semi-circle before going in.



Umpire Mohd Rais, who blew for goal initially, surprisingly changed his decision and called for a penalty corner instead.



Faizal took the penalty corner but his drag flick was well saved by Tenaga goalkeeper Mohd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



Faizal had a chance to give Terengganu the lead in the 20th minute but his reverse stick attempt was blocked by Hairi again.



Terengganu continued their relentless attacks and they finally sounded the board in the 31st minute off a penalty corner.



The Star of Malaysia