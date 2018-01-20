By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Kenya players enjoy a light moment at City Park Stadium during their send-off by the firm Chief Executive Officer Aldo Mareuse on January 16, 2018 to the Africa Cup for Club Champions that will be held in Accra from January 20, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Accra comes alive on Saturday as the 29th edition of the Africa Cup for Club Champions bullies off at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.





A total of 12 clubs from four countries will be in action as the chase for the continent's top honours, which will run till the January 27 in the Ghanaian capital, starts.



The annual tourney brings together champions of various hockey leagues in respective countries as well as runners up for both men and women. The competition, which has been in existence for over two decades, returns to the West African Nation nation for a fourth time.



Kenya will be represented in the women’s competition by nine time winners Telkom and the 2014 silver medallists Strathmore University Scorpions. The country will not have a representative in the men’s event after last season’s domestic league winners Strathmore University Gladiators and Butali Sugar Warriors opted out due to financial constraints.



EGYPTIAN CLUBS' DOMINANCE



The competition has over the years been dominated by Egyptian Clubs (23-time record winners El Sharkia and reigning champions Eastern Company) in the men’s category with Kenya’s Telkom dominating the women’s category with nine titles including the last five.



The men’s category will see six clubs from three countries notably favourites Eastern Company club and Sharkia, Nigeria’s duo of Police Machine and Niger Flickers and Ghana Revenue Hockey club (GRA) and SSNIT hockey club (Trustees) from host country completing the participants.



Telkom and Scorpions will be joined in the women’s event by Kada Queens and Yobe Desert Queens (both from Nigeria). Ghana’s duo of last year’s finalists Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Ghana Police wrap up teams in the women’s category.



The competition will be played in a round robin format with the top two teams meeting in the final next Saturday. Kenyan clubs will be in action in Saturday’s opening fixtures as they look for winning starts.



TELKOM, YOBE QUEENS FACE-OFF



Telkom open their title defence against 2010 bronze medallists Yobe Desert Queens as Scorpions mark their return to the continental scene with a tie against GRA. It is eight years since Telkom last faced Yobe Desert Queens and the Kenyan ladies will be out to get their first win against the returnees.



Telkom coach Jos Openda is likely to start with his attacking trio of Jackline Mwangi, Audrey Omaido and the pacy Maureen Okumu. Mwangi, who was the top scorer at last year’s event, comes into the competition on the back of 24 league goals which helped Telkom clinch a record 20th league title.



“The first match is very key and we want to send a message to other clubs that we are here to win the tourney,” Openda said.



Scorpions on the other hand will be seeking revenge when they come against the hosts in the other encounter of the day.



Daily Nation