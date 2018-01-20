LANCASTER, Pa. – Following 3 days of intense training sessions at the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Team Trial, held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the USWNT coaching staff is excited to announce the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad.





“First of all, it was great to see how many athletes showed their interest in playing for the [U.S.] Women’s National Team by attending the trials,” commented Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head coach. “In the 3 days of the trial, the players were able to show us their potential in a mix of training sessions and game play against the [U.S.] Women’s National Team and the U-21 team.”



A total of 34 athletes attended the trial that took place Sunday, January 14 to Tuesday, January 16. Of the pool of athletes that were recommended by their college coaches, those successful candidates produced a level of play that was much higher than in the past years.



“It was hard to make the final selection for the Development Team but I am convinced the selected group is very competitive,” continued Schopman. “I am excited for them to get started and am looking forward to seeing the players’ growth in the next few months.”



With the potential promising, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad accounts for the transitional phase between the U-21 USWNT and the senior USWNT. Many of the trial attendees recently completed their final college season and no longer are permitted to be on the junior team due to age restrictions. Schopman noted that some of the players might be invited for an extended trial with the USWNT in the upcoming months.



Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad:







TAYLOR BLOOD

Hampton Falls, N.H.

Boston University



KELSEY BRIDDELL

Wilton, N.Y.

University at Albany

ELENA CURLEY

Louisville, Ky.

Northwestern University

ALEXANDRA DOGGETT

Watertown, Mass.

Boston University

DANIELLE GREGA

Kingston, Pa.

ALEXANDRA HAMMEL

Duxbury, Mass.

CARRIE HANKS

Niskayuna, N.Y.

University of Maryland

KARLIE HEISTAND

Hamburg, Pa.

University of Connecticut

ALEXA HOOVER

Collegeville, Pa.

LAURA HURFF

Newark, Del.

Syracuse University

TAYLOR LISTER

Hummelstown, Pa.

University of Delaware

CARRERA LUCAS

Brooklandville, Md.

University of Virginia

KELLY MARKS

Elverson, Pa.

RYAN MCCARTHY

Madison, N.J.

EMILY MCCOY

Lititz, Pa.

Boston College

ERIN MENGES

Richmond, Va.

College of William & Mary

SAMANTHA SWENSON

Harrogate, England

KASEY TAPMAN

Annapolis, Md.

KAITLIN TROMBETTA

Holbrook, Pa.

University of Michigan



CASEY UMSTEAD

Green Lane, Pa.

University of Connecticut

KATIE WALSH

Louisville, Ky.

The U.S. Women’s National Team Development Squad is led by the coaching staff of Jun Kentwell, Mark Atherton and Andrew Griffiths.



This year’s USWNT Development Squad has a busy beginning part of the year. This includes four training camps, either in Pennsylvania or Virginia, as they prepare for a tour to Chile from May 15-24. Following that trip, athletes will be reevaluated and, if ready, called up to the senior team starting in September.



USFHA media release