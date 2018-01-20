Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2018 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad Named Following Trial

Published on Saturday, 20 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 75
LANCASTER, Pa. – Following 3 days of intense training sessions at the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Team Trial, held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa., the USWNT coaching staff is excited to announce the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad.



    “First of all, it was great to see how many athletes showed their interest in playing for the [U.S.] Women’s National Team by attending the trials,” commented Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head coach. “In the 3 days of the trial, the players were able to show us their potential in a mix of training sessions and game play against the [U.S.] Women’s National Team and the U-21 team.”

A total of 34 athletes attended the trial that took place Sunday, January 14 to Tuesday, January 16. Of the pool of athletes that were recommended by their college coaches, those successful candidates produced a level of play that was much higher than in the past years. 

“It was hard to make the final selection for the Development Team but I am convinced the selected group is very competitive,” continued Schopman. “I am excited for them to get started and am looking forward to seeing the players’ growth in the next few months.”

With the potential promising, the U.S. Women’s National Development Squad accounts for the transitional phase between the U-21 USWNT and the senior USWNT. Many of the trial attendees recently completed their final college season and no longer are permitted to be on the junior team due to age restrictions. Schopman noted that some of the players might be invited for an extended trial with the USWNT in the upcoming months.

Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the 2018 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad:


TAYLOR BLOOD
Hampton Falls, N.H.
Boston University
KELSEY BRIDDELL
Wilton, N.Y.
University at Albany
   
 
ELENA CURLEY
Louisville, Ky.
Northwestern University
ALEXANDRA DOGGETT
Watertown, Mass.
Boston University
   

DANIELLE GREGA
Kingston, Pa.
Old Dominion University
ALEXANDRA HAMMEL
Duxbury, Mass.
Boston University
   
 
CARRIE HANKS
Niskayuna, N.Y.
University of Maryland
KARLIE HEISTAND
Hamburg, Pa.
University of Connecticut
   

ALEXA HOOVER
Collegeville, Pa.
University of Pennsylvania
LAURA HURFF
Newark, Del.
Syracuse University
   
 
TAYLOR LISTER
Hummelstown, Pa.
University of Delaware
CARRERA LUCAS
Brooklandville, Md.
University of Virginia
   

KELLY MARKS
Elverson, Pa.
University at Albany
RYAN MCCARTHY
Madison, N.J.
Princeton University
   
 
EMILY MCCOY
Lititz, Pa.
Boston College
ERIN MENGES
Richmond, Va.
College of William & Mary
   

SAMANTHA SWENSON
Harrogate, England
University of Michigan
KASEY TAPMAN
Annapolis, Md.
University of Maryland
   

KAITLIN TROMBETTA
Holbrook, Pa.
University of Michigan
CASEY UMSTEAD
Green Lane, Pa.
University of Connecticut
   

KATIE WALSH
Louisville, Ky.
University of Louisville


The U.S. Women’s National Team Development Squad is led by the coaching staff of Jun Kentwell, Mark Atherton and Andrew Griffiths.

This year’s USWNT Development Squad has a busy beginning part of the year. This includes four training camps, either in Pennsylvania or Virginia, as they prepare for a tour to Chile from May 15-24. Following that trip, athletes will be reevaluated and, if ready, called up to the senior team starting in September.

USFHA media release

