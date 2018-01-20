Mohsin Ali



KARACHI - International XI thrashed Pakistan team 5-1 in the first match of the two-match series played here at Abdul Sattar Edhi, National Hockey Stadium on Friday night.





Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the first quarter when Adeel Latif fired the opening goal in the 6th minute. But it was all they could get from the match, as experienced international players ripped them apart and taught them hockey lesson. After going down, International XI came back strongly in the match and scored four goals in the third quarter. Skipper Roderick Weusthof, shirt number 9, scored on a short corner in the 33rd minute. Soon it was 2-1 in favour of International XI , as once again netted a goal off penalty corner in the 35th minute to give his team edge.



Grant Schubert scored a field goal in the 41st minute to further enhance the lead to 3-1 while number 10 Philip Meulenbrek scored in the 46th minute to make it 4-1. It was 5-1 in the 48th minute of the fourth and last quarter, when David Alegre scored the field goal. Pakistan had a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit, but Ahmed Nadeem hit the goal bar and the match ended with International XI winning the match 5-1.



Most of the Pakistan team were picked up from U-18 team, which had recently played well in Australia. It is indeed a great sign and trust of the PHF on the youngsters, who were given chance against international hockey legends. Waqas Ahmed Butt was the field umpire alongside Anwar Hussain.



Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) made good arrangements at the stadium, where a large number of hockey lovers were present to witness and support the national team and game. They were all present on the occasion to welcome return of international hockey to Pakistan and also thanked the international players for visiting the country and playing hockey here.



The entire stadium was presenting a bride-like look with different musical and traditional performances were on offer to amuse the spectators, who enjoyed every bit of the occasion. They also enjoyed the superb performances of international hockey legends like Floris Jen Bovelnder, the Netherland’s super hero and Netherland’s Paul Litjens.



Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah graced the occasion as chief guest, while Federal Interior Minister Ch Ahsan Iqbal was guest of honour. Junaid Mnazoor-led Pakistan hockey team was accorded warm welcome by the crowd and also gave standing ovation to their heroes, while international team players also received huge round of applause and support throughout the match.



Sindh CM said that the provincial government is ready to extend all-out support to not only PHF and PCB but all other federations, which want to bring international teams and individuals to Pakistan. “I am delighted that after cricket, now hockey is pulling massive crowd and most satisfying thing is that Sindh is hosting an international hockey event.



“The Sindh government will also support the PHF in conducting the Pakistan Hockey League in a befitting manner and ensure the best possible facilities and provide administrative and financial assistance to the federation,” he added.



Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said: “After PSL and international cricket, now international hockey has staged comeback in Pakistan. Our hockey grounds will witness top international and national players. The PSL final will also be held in Karachi, due to efforts of federal government. Peace has been restored in Karachi, and it will now keep on hosting international cricket, hockey and other sports events.”



The Nation