s2h team



With a goal each from Harmanpreet Singh, young gun Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, India posted a fluent 3-1 victory over New Zealand. Its first defeat for the hosts in the 4-Nations Cup after it posted good wins over Belgium and Japan.





India earlier overcame Japan easily (6-0)before going down to Belgium (0-2)



SCORERS

Harmanpreet Singh Penalty corner goal 2nd Min

Dilpreet Singh, field goal, 21st min

Kane Russel, penalty corner goal, 42nd min

Mandeep Singh, field goal, 47th Min



Stick2Hockey.com