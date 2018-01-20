India dominates the Kiwis to post 3-1 win
s2h team
With a goal each from Harmanpreet Singh, young gun Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, India posted a fluent 3-1 victory over New Zealand. Its first defeat for the hosts in the 4-Nations Cup after it posted good wins over Belgium and Japan.
India earlier overcame Japan easily (6-0)before going down to Belgium (0-2)
SCORERS
Harmanpreet Singh Penalty corner goal 2nd Min
Dilpreet Singh, field goal, 21st min
Kane Russel, penalty corner goal, 42nd min
Mandeep Singh, field goal, 47th Min
Stick2Hockey.com