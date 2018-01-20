Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Golden Jubilee triumph of India over Kiwis, entered in final, will face Red Lions on Sunday

Published on Saturday, 20 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 137
By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal,India)

India beats hosts New Zealand 3-1 in Tauranga 4-nations tournament today. It is 50th victory of India against Kiwis in 94th match between them.



Harmanpreet(2m),Dilpreet(21m)and Mandeep(47m) are the Indian scorers. By virtue of this win India have entered in final of the championships, where they will meet Belgium.

India are playing 215th tournament in annals of hockey since debut in Amsterdam Olympics (1928). It will be 99th final match of India, 3rd against Belgium.

In Rene Frank International Gold Cup (Chennai-1976) final India beats Belgium 2-0 under captainship of legend BP Govinda. However in Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup (2011) Belgium beat India 4-3 after trailing 1-3,
Tom Boon netted the title winning goal 41 seconds before the hooter. 

Since then Belgians have an edge over India by winning 12 out of 16 matches.

Head to head

India-New Zealand

Particulars

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

94

50

17

27

209

150

Last 10

10

5

1

4

20

13

 India-Belgium

Particulars

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

74

45

11

18

195

118

In Final

2

1

0

1

5

4

On  NZ Soil

2

1

0

1

1

2

 League Standings-Tauranga

Rank

Team

Points

Goals

Differences

GF

GA

1

India

6

+6

9

3

2

Belgium

6

+4

10

6

3

New Zealand

6

+2

10

8

4

Japan

0

-12

2

14

