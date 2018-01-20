By B.G.Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal,India)



India beats hosts New Zealand 3-1 in Tauranga 4-nations tournament today. It is 50th victory of India against Kiwis in 94th match between them.





Harmanpreet(2m),Dilpreet(21m)and Mandeep(47m) are the Indian scorers. By virtue of this win India have entered in final of the championships, where they will meet Belgium.



India are playing 215th tournament in annals of hockey since debut in Amsterdam Olympics (1928). It will be 99th final match of India, 3rd against Belgium.



In Rene Frank International Gold Cup (Chennai-1976) final India beats Belgium 2-0 under captainship of legend BP Govinda. However in Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup (2011) Belgium beat India 4-3 after trailing 1-3,

Tom Boon netted the title winning goal 41 seconds before the hooter.



Since then Belgians have an edge over India by winning 12 out of 16 matches.



Head to head



India-New Zealand

Particulars P W D L GF GA Total 94 50 17 27 209 150 Last 10 10 5 1 4 20 13

India-Belgium

Particulars P W D L GF GA Total 74 45 11 18 195 118 In Final 2 1 0 1 5 4 On NZ Soil 2 1 0 1 1 2

League Standings-Tauranga

Rank Team Points Goals Differences GF GA 1 India 6 +6 9 3 2 Belgium 6 +4 10 6 3 New Zealand 6 +2 10 8 4 Japan 0 -12 2 14

