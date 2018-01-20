Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2017 side
Go Hockey banner

Black Sticks to miss out on Four Nations final after loss to India

Published on Saturday, 20 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 103
View Comments


New Zealand's Stephen Jenness in action for the Black Sticks men against India. Photo / Photosport

The Black Sticks have fallen out of contention for the first leg of their Four Nations hockey tournament, losing 3-1 to India.



Having won their opening matches against Belgium and Japan, the Kiwis required only a draw to qualify for the first-leg final.

Yet they were soundly beaten by a solid Indian side, and finished third in the round robin after Belgium's 4-1 thumping of Japan.

Belgium ultimately beat out the Black Sticks on goal difference.

India struck early in Saturday's match in Tauranga, scoring within two minutes through Harmanpreet Singh and then via Dilpreet Singh.

The Sticks hit back late in the third quarter, with Kane Russell scoring from a penalty corner, but Manpreet Singh settled the result in India's favour.

The Black Sticks will play Japan for third place on Sunday, with midfielder Arun Panchia admitting his side would need to improve.

"We knew it was always going to be a very tough game and India put together a good performance against us - they played well and deserved their win," Panchia said.

"It's a really tight series here, anyone can beat anyone on their day."

Following Sunday's final matches, the four sides will head to Hamilton for a second round-robin series next week.

The New Zealand Herald

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.