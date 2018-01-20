



It was one win and win defeat for Scotland on day one of Women’s EuroHockey Indoor Championship II in Brussels. The Scots got off to a great start, defeating Wales 5-0 to kick-start their tournament.





Hosts Belgium were 5-0 winners over Scotland in the second match of the day to leave Scotland third on goal-difference was a crucial match against Croatia on the cards tomorrow.



Scotland 5-0 Wales



Scotland got off to a great start at Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Brussels with a 5-0 victory over Wales.



Goals from youngster Emily Dark, Vikki Bunce and Louise Campbell got the ball rolling for Scotland – a team that has a good mix of youth and experience amongst its ranks.



It took Scotland just four minutes to open the scoring and it came through the young and talented prospect Emily Dark from open play.



A minute later and Dark was at it again when she slammed home her second of the contest to put Scotland 2-0 ahead, and give her side a great start to the match.



Shortly after half time Louise Campbell struck for Scotland to give the Tartan Hearts a healthy 3-0 lead.



Vikki Bunce then scored Scotland’s fourth in the 23rd minute to put Scotland on course for victory before she bagged her second, and Scotland’s fifth, two minutes later.



Scotland 0-5 Belgium



Scotland went into the match with Belgium ahead on goal-difference with both sides looking to end day one as top dogs, but it was the Belgians who came out on top with a 5-0 win.



Belgium who took the lead midway through the first half after edging the play in the opening stages. Justine Rasir was the scorer on 13 minutes to put the hosts in front in the battle to claim top spot in Pool B.



It went 2-0 to Belgium as the first half neared its conclusion. This time a penalty stroke was awarded to the Belgians after Marie Ronquetti’s drag flick was stopped on the line by the body of a Scots defender. Ronquetti stepped up herself for the strike and converted clinically to further Belgium’s lead.



The Scots had it all to do in the second half and did well to defend a dangerous penalty corner routine just after the restart.



Belgium put the game to bed in the 31st minute when Laurine Delforge converted from close range to make it 3-0.



Scotland went to a kicking back for the final five minutes of the match, but it was Belgium who would hit the net again with a strike by Lucie Breyne in the last minute of the match to make it 4-0.



Then, to rub salt in the wounds, Belgium made it 5-0 just before the full time whistle through a Delforge penalty corner. It was an excellent initial block by the Scots but the rebound was forced home to complete the scoring.



Scotland Indoor Head Coach Chris Anderson said, “It was a good first day, nine players won their first cap and we came through with no injuries. In the first match we did well. We learned to control the ball and took our opportunities.



“We always knew the Belgians would be tough and it was a good lesson for the team. The key game is Croatia tomorrow and we’ll be looking for the team to hit their stride for that match.”



Fixtures



19 Jan 2018



11:20 – Scotland 5-0 Wales

18:30 – Scotland 0-5 Belgium



20 Jan 2018



10:20 – Croatia v Scotland

TBC – TBC



21 Jan 2018



TBC – TBC



Scottish Hockey Union media release