JKUAT’s Elizabeth Okama (left) tussles with Amira Sailors’ Yvonne Madowo during their women’s Premier League match in Nairobi on January 20, 2018.



University of Nairobi’s poor run continued yesterday as they went down 1-0 to USIU Spartans a men’s National in the Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League at City Park Stadium in Nairobi on Saturday.





This was USIU’s second consecutive victory after they beat Jomo Kenyatta University 3-0 on Friday to complete a season double over their university compatriots.



Having risen to third place on the standings behind title winners Telkom and Strathmore, USIU are now firmly in contention of one of the two spots allocated for Kenya in this year’s edition of the Africa Club Championship.



USIU had their talented Rhoda Kuria to thank for in both matches as she scored a brace against JKUAT on Friday and accounted for the sole goal in her team’s 1-0 win over UoN.



Having conceded the least number of goals in the league so far, USIU were keen to protect their back and their mantra yesterday against UoN was to play aggressive and that’s exactly what they did right from the start.



The Spartans started slowly and created very little in the opening minutes. However, they picked up the pace in the second quarter and began creating chances winning a couple of short corners.



Their breakthrough came in the 36th minute when a well worked short corner set up Mava Williams, who blasted the ball past UoN goalkeeper Quinter Okere.



On Friday, USIU were helped by Kuria’s brace and Stacey Tumaini’s 35th minute goal in their 3-0 win.



“The league title is gone now, but we are trying to finish in the best possible position. The two wins are a great boost for us now that the league is coming to an end,” USIU coach Willis Okeyo said after the match.



In a men’s National League at the same venue, Multimedia University crushed Karate Axiom 8-0.



Cyprian Andimu (22nd, 48th) and Moses Ademba (43rd, 46th). both scored braces asDanston Baraza, Dennis Mwanzia, Desdarius Ontisa, and Doram Juma struck once each.



