Skipper Fitri promises to deliver the goods despite sick son

Published on Sunday, 21 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 77
KUALA LUMPUR: It’s not easy to perform in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) when you have a sick child to worry about.



But Terengganu skipper Fitri Saari is taking that in his stride even though his seven-year-old son is suffering from chronic lung infection.

“My twin son Muhammad Adam Zafran has been discharged from hospital a few days ago. But he needs an oxygen machine to breathe,” said Fitri.

“I’m worried about him. It’s not easy to focus on a game when my mind is on my sick child. It’s my prayer that he’ll recover,” said the hard-working national midfielder.

His other twin son Muhd Yusuf Zahran is fine.

On the field, skipper Fitri has promised to deliver the goods.

“We hope to maintain our good run in the Premier Division,” said Fitri, who has 110 international caps.

Terengganu lead the six-team standings with 10 points from three wins and one draw.

They will be out to extend their winning streak against Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The Star of Malaysia

