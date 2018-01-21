By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional coach Nor Saiful Zaini is all worked up after his side failed to score a single goal against Terengganu in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Nor Saiful could not fathom his side’s goalless display and worse still, they did not even earn a single penalty corner in their 2-0 defeat to the East Coast side on Friday.



Prior to the blip, Tenaga were riding high after three impressive wins in the Premier Division.



Tenaga, led by an all-local squad, edged Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 3-2, pulled off a 4-2 upset over star-studded Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) and upstaged TNB-Thunderbolt 3-1.



Nor Saiful said the defeat was a wake-up call.



“My players wasted a few chances and for the first time, we did not even score a single goal,” said the former international, who was a penalty corner specialist.



“We failed to earn a penalty corner for the first time too. I’m upset with the players’ performances.”



Tenaga boasted a number of experienced national forwards like Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil, Muhd Firhan Ashaari and Muhd Shahril Saabah but they under-performed. Nor Saiful also expressed his concern over the inconsistent performances of his young players.



“The young players looked rather tired when playing in the fourth and last quarter. They have played three tough matches in a week and that has taken a toll on them,” said Nor Saiful.



Tenaga’s next match is against winless Maybank at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



Said Nor Saiful: “I want my forwards to be sharper in the semi-circle. We need to collect full points against Maybank to stay in the race for the league title.”



Tenaga are second in the Premier Division with nine points in four matches while the unbeaten Terengganu are at the top with 10 points.



The Star of Malaysia