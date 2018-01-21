By BRIAN OTWAL





Telkom players celebrate a goal against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens in Africa Cup for Club Champions hockey tournament in Accra, Ghana on January 20, 2018. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Nine-time champions Telkom opened their title defence on a high with a 5-0 drubbing of Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens in their first round of matches in Africa Cup for Club Champions hockey tournament on Saturday in Ghana.





The Kenyan champions, who are chasing a tenth African title, scored four goals through league top scorer Jackline Mwangi. Mwangi breached the Nigerian’s defence in the 12th minute to score the first goal and returned to score again minutes later.



Audrey Omaido scored her first goal of the tournament and Telkom’s third in the 50th minute in the match played at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra.



Kenyan international Mwangi then returned to score her third goal in the 51st minute. The talented striker was not done yet as she scored her fourth goal of the match and Telkom’s fifth in the 59th minute.



“We followed what our coach advised us to do and we won. It’s a good start for the team in our quest to retain the title we won last year,” said Mwangi.



The victory was a big boost for Telkom coach Jos Openda’s charges who were without defender Flavian Mutiva who picked an injury during training on Friday.

Openda believes his charges can fulfil his desire to win the title without conceding a goal. “I am so happy with the ladies, they played so well and the frontline was so amazing. With this I know our target is still on and we shall go through with victories and clinch the title," said the coach.



It was however a tough outing for Telkom’s compatriots Strathmore University who went down 4-0 to last year’s finalists Ghana Revenue Authority. The students dominated the better part of the first quarter before conceding the first goal in the 26th minute scored by Ghana Revenue captain Monica Grant.



Fosua Emela scored GRA’s second goal nine minutes later, with Vivian Narkuor scoring the third in the third quarter. Strathmore, coached by Meshack Senge, twice come close to scoring but ended up conceding a goal in the last quarter after Erstina Coffieein sounded the board.



“Ghana Revenue are an experienced side and my team is not quite experienced, which cost us in the match. We made mistakes in the match which we will correct in our next match against Telkom,” Senge added.



In other results on Saturday, Ghana Police beat Kada Queens of Nigeria 4-1, to lie third in the women’s standings with Kada Queens, Strathmore University and Yobe bottom without a point.



Telkom leads the women’s standings ahead of Ghana Revenue Authority on a better goal difference.



Telkom takes on Strathmore in an-all Kenyan duel, Yobe Desert Queens play Kada Queens in an all-Nigerian affair, while Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Police face off in the women’s fixtures on Sunday.



Police Machine of Nigeria play Trustees of SSNIT of Ghana, El Sharkia Club of Egypt battle Niger Flickers of Nigeria, while defending champions Eastern Company Club of Egypt play Ghana Revenue Authority in the men’s Sunday fixtures.



