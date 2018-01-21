Mohsin Ali



LAHORE - Pakistan and International hockey teams reach Lahore and were awarded a very warm welcome by the hockey lovers at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.





Pakistan hockey team along with coach Kamran Ashraf and manager Qmar Ibrahim arrived through PIA flight at 9:30am while International XI, PHF President Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Shahbaz Senior, chief selector Islah-ud-din Siddiqui, legends Shahnaz Shaeikh, Akhtar Rasool, Hassan Sardar along with Hall of Fame stars arrived through PIA flight at 1:00pm.



High-level security was witnessed at the airport, while both teams along with officials were taken directly to Garrison Hall, where Crops Commander Lahore, Lt General Aamir Riaz hosted a wonderful reception in honour of teams and officials. Major General Muhammad Aamir, GOC, conducted the ceremony on behalf of Crops Commander, who could not attend the reception. In his welcome address, Maj Gen Aamir lauded both teams and PHF for ensuring international players arrival in Pakistan and hoped this would continue in future too and international matches and tournaments would be held in all major cities of the country. Souvenirs were also given to Pakistan hockey team, management, Hall of Fame players, International XI, legends and others.



On behalf of Crops Commander, a cheque of Rs two million was also given to PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Olympian Shahbaz Senior.



Brig Khokhar thanked Crops Commander for his hospitality and termed this gesture will further help improve Pakistan’s soft sports-loving image. He said army and other security agencies always lend helping hand. He also thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Aziz Sethi for lending helping hand and providing PCB’s bullet-proof vehicles for international team and others.



The Nation