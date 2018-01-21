Ben Somerford







The Hockeyroos have claimed the first win of the Test Series against Spain with a 3-2 triumph at Perth Hockey Stadium on Saturday night.





The first two Tests finished 1-1 but Australia edged Spain on Saturday, with Karri McMahon netting the winner from a penalty stroke on 36 minutes.



Earlier, Australia took the lead twice, only for Spain to respond in an exciting second quarter where four goals were scored.



Jordyn Holzberger scored from a penalty corner from Madi Ratcliffe’s pass in the 17th minute before the visitors levelled through Lola Riera from a drag flick one minute later.



Jodie Kenny converted a 20th minute penalty stroke but Spain equalised again four minutes later when Berta Bonastre scored from close range after Jocelyn Bartram couldn’t stop Georgina Oliva’s effort.



The result gives the Hockeyroos the series lead with one match to play at Warwick Hockey Centre on Sunday night.



McMahon, who missed a penalty stroke in Thursday’s 1-1 draw, said: “It felt great to score having missed one in Thursday’s game.



“It felt great to get another chance today and to convert it was fantastic.”



Australia had the better of the chances in the first quarter, with Brooke Peris spurning a good opportunity when in on goal, firing over the bar.



The game came to life in the second with both sides trading four goals, firstly through Holzberger, but for the third straight game, Spain levelled immediately, this time via Riera.



The Hockeyroos won a penalty stroke which Kenny, in her third game back after spending time away from the game having had her first child, converted.



Spain levelled again when Bonastre forced the ball home from close range, while Oliva had the first chance after the main break but pushed it wide.



Australia won a second penalty stroke in the 36th minute, with McMahon stepping up to send Spain goalkeeper Maria Ruiz the wrong way.



Rachael Lynch and Lily Brazel combined for a crucial double save in the dying moments of the third quarter, before Savannah Fitzpatrick came close in the final term from Peris’ cutback.



The win was a step forward for the Hockeyroos and McMahon said: “It’s a group that hasn’t been together for a while, so having three games we’re starting to get some consistency into our play which is looking great. I can’t wait for the final game tomorrow night.”



Australia 3 (Holzberger 17', Kenny 20', McMahon 36')

Spain 2 (Riera 18', Bonastre 24')



Hockey Australia media release