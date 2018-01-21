s2h team



Making use of the chances it created Belgium proved again better than India again, as it romped home 2-1 victory in the final of the Waikato University 4-Nations Cup. After conceding what turned out to be the winning goal, Indians created amble chances with guts, but the finish was not there due to compact Belgium defence.





India, playing without goalie in the last five minutes, got two penalty corners in the dying minutes to even out the score but first Rupinder Pal Singh and then man-in-yellow Harmanpreet Singh could not pierce the Belgium wall.



Things would not have come to this pass had Mandeep Singh been accurate, or at least meaningful and gainful, in his three attempts in the early part of third quarter. He messed up sitters, one that Dilpreet Singh served was a gem, but Mandeep could only hit the goalie.



Thereafter, Belgium attacked ferociously got three consecutive penalty corners but India matched them in defence. Lucky it was for the Indians, as a hit from rebound off the third penalty corner by Cedric Charlier just went wide



India and Belgium shared two goals at half time.



The final started on a brisk note with Tom Boom striking an early goal off a penalty corner while India replied through Mandeep Singh two minutes into the second quarters.



Sebastian Dockier bounced on to a short rebound to send the ball on the other corner of the cage to give Belgium the lead in the 36th minute. This turned out to be ultimate the winner.



Aftet three days rest, the second leg of the 4-Nation will commence. Hope India take revenge there.



Stick2Hockey.com