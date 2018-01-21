

New Zealand's Marcus Child scores a double in the third and fourth playoff against Japan. John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz



The Black Sticks Men have beaten Japan 5-4 to finish third in the Four Nations on Sunday.





In the final, Belgium held on under huge late pressure to defeat India 2-1 in a top quality clash.



The Black Sticks controlled much of the first half and led 2-0 into the break before an incredible surge saw a further seven goals scored between the two sides in the second half.



Japan dazzled the Black Sticks to score three unanswered goals after the break to take the lead before the home side struck twice in the final five minutes to snatch the result.



Black Sticks midfielder Marcus Child scored a first half double while Dominic Newman, Kane Russell and Hugo Inglis also added to the New Zealand score card.



Head coach Darren Smith said while it was disappointing to have missed out on the final, it was pleasing to finish well.



"It was a tough match in hot conditions but I thought both sides played at a high tempo and we are pleased to come away with the result," he said.





Marcus Child played a starring role in the Black Sticks 5-4 win against Japan on Sunday. Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.



"This series is a fantastic opportunity to progress ahead of a very busy year."



After a high tempo opening quarter the Kiwis took the advantage when captain Blair Tarrant slipped a great ball into the circle for Marcus Child who tapped in past the goalkeeper.



Child scored his second goal of the match in the 25th minute after swooping on a penalty corner deflection and hitting home.



With New Zealand in control at halftime, Japan pulled a goal back immediately after the break when Shota Yamada sent a penalty corner flick into the cage.



Just a minute latter Marcus Child sent a long sideline overhead into the circle for Dominic Newman to fire a bouncing ball past the goalkeeper.



Japan mounted an incredible comeback after the New Zealand goal, scoring three times through Hirotaka Zendana, Tsubasa Yamamizu and Koji Yamasaki to take the lead.



But the Black Sticks equalised through a 55th minute penalty corner flick from Kane Russell before a stunning effort saw Hugo Inglis net just two minutes from the final whistle.



In the final, Belgium scored a goal in each half with a Tom Boon penalty corner and Sebastien Dockier field goal, while India's lone goal came from Mandeep Singh in the 19th minute.



The team head to Hamilton for the next series starting on Wednesday, the Black Sticks' first match against India.



