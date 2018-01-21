By: Christopher Reive



The Black Sticks were the last unbeaten team in the Four Nations hockey tournament in Tauranga last week but finished on a high - claiming the bronze medal.





The New Zealand side beat Japan 5-4 in a thriller on Sunday, with the hosts overcoming a late surge from the Asian nation to claim third place.



Head coach Darren Smith said while it was disappointing to have missed out on the final, it was pleasing to finish in a positive manner.



"It was a tough match in hot conditions but I thought both sides played at a high tempo and we are pleased to come away with the result," he said.



"We're looking forward to continuing the challenge in Hamilton next week. This series is a fantastic opportunity to progress ahead of a very busy year."



After falling to India 3-0 in their final round robin game, the Kiwis were knocked out of contention for the final, which was taken out by Belgium who beat India 2-1.



Facing Japan in the battle for bronze, the Black Sticks would have fancied their chances having already toppled the Asian nation 4-1 in pool play.



And as the game began, it looked as though the match was headed in the same direction with Marcus Child bagging an early double to have the Kiwi side up 2-0 at half time.



But Japan showed they had come to play in the second half, and got one goal back through Shota Yamada who tucked away a penalty corner.



Dominic Newman soon pushed the Black Sticks' lead back to two goals, with Child turning provider, and the match again looked comfortable for the hosts.



However, Japan erupted for three straight goals through Hirotaka Zendana, Tsubasa Yamamizu and Koji Yamasaki to take a 4-3 lead with just 11 minutes to play.



As the clock ticked over, the Black Sticks needed to do something to get themselves back into the contest.



With five minutes remaining, goalkeeper Richard Joyce was pulled from the match to allow the Black Sticks an extra field player.



It worked, as within a minute, the Black Sticks were level through Kane Russell and Joyce was brought back on the field.



The Kiwi side scored the match-winner about a minute later when Hugo Inglis scored a well-taken goal to lead the Black Sticks to the bronze medal.



The teams now move on to Hamilton, where they will play a second Four Nations tournament, which begins on Wednesday.



The New Zealand Herald