Alexie Beovich







In what seems to be a recurring tale, NSW has once again taken out gold in both the boys and girls Under 15 Indoor Hockey National championships.



NSW have truly dominated this year’s U15’s competition at the Indoor Hockey Festival in Goulburn, replicating last year’s gold medal efforts.





The NSW Girls were superb throughout the tournament. The combination of talent and some fantastic coaching saw them comfortably defeat QLD 3-1 in the gold medal match.



Player of the Tournament and leading goal scorer Lara Watts led the way for NSW, scoring the first and last goals of the final match.



VIC defeated ACT 3-1 in the bronze medal match.



Final Standings:



Individual Goal Scoring:



NSW Boys were able to come away with the win at Saturday’s gold medal match, defeating team VIC 7-3.



Both NSW and VIC were the teams to beat throughout the tournament. The two sides identified themselves as physical and fast-paced early in the tournament, and these qualities were on show in the gold medal match.



Fans were treated to a tight competition between Player of the Tournament Nicholas O’Connor and Victorian Cooper Burns as they raced for the leading goal scorer title throughout the gold medal match. Both athletes finished with 15 goals to their name.



QLD defeated WA 5-2 in the bronze medal match.



Final Standings:



Individual Goal Scoring:



