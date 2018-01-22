By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu overcame the disadvantage of being down to eight men in the last quarter to hold Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to a 2-2 draw in a tense Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match.





The East Coast side got off to a sluggish start but managed to take the lead off their first penalty corner through Faizal Saari at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Faizal’s low flick hit the pads of UniKL goalkeeper David Harte before the ball sounded the board.



UniKL then stepped up and shocked Terengganu by scoring twice within a minute.



Australian Glenn Turner’s hit from close range bounced off national goalkeeper Muhd Hafizud­din Othman’s pads before an unmarked Jeroen Hertzberger tucked the ball home in the 17th minute.



A minute later, UniKL earned their third penalty corner and Dutchman Hertzberger fired them into the lead with a low drag flick which sailed past Hafizuddin. It was Hertzberger’s eighth goal in five matches.



Terengganu fought back in the 43rd minute with Faizal scoring off a goal melee to take his goal tally to six in five matches.



UniKL players protested that a Terengganu player had committed a foul in the semi-circle before Faizal scored but the umpire stood by his decision. The match grew tense from there as Terengganu’s three foreign players – Lopez Barreiros (46th), Moritz Erhard (48th) and Gonzalo Peillat (49th) – were sent to the sin bin for rough play.



UniKL had a chance to capitalise on Terengganu’s disadvantage via a penalty corner in the 55th minute but Hertzberger’s low drag flick just went inches wide.



UniKL players even outdid Terengganu players in the rough play as they had five players sent out – Sander De Wijn (ninth), Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan (25th), Timothy Deavin (29th), Faridul Afiq Mohd (44th) and Kieran Govers (59th).



The umpires flashed a record total of eight yellow cards in a match – three to Terengganu and five to UniKL.



With yesterday’s draw, Terengganu ended the first round of matches with 11 points while UniKL have eight..



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said they were lucky to escape with a draw.



“It’s hard to play when my team were without three players in the last few minutes. We also did not play to our trueabilities,” he said.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj admitted his players were rough.



“Both teams had their best players on the pitch. We were not smart in our tackles. My players made some wildchallenges.



“We came close to beating Terengganu for the first time in the league since making our debut in 2011. But we were unlucky,” said Arul.



