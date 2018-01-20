

Corinthian’s Ian Stewart. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Ian Stewart’s double put Corinthian on course for the perfect weekend in Leinster men’s Division One as they beat Kilkenny while their two main rivals dropped points.





The striker dragged home a corner five minutes into the second half at Whitechurch Park and he added a corner rebound midway through the half to make the game safe in a 2-0 result.



The win stretches their lead out another couple of points over UCD, putting three in the difference with a game in hand, meaning the title is very much in their own hands.



The students’ tricky start to 2018 continued with just one point out of six since the turn of the year. Against Avoca, they drew 2-2, falling behind in the first half following sustained pressure with Jonathan Elmes scoring in the seventh minute.



Andrew Meates equalised from a corner rebound in the 22nd minute but Elmes put Avoca back in front four minutes before the break from a counter-attack.



UCD pressed higher in the second half, forcing a string of corners that were thwarted by the Newpark hosts. Just as it looked like they had weathered the storm, Joran Schulte unpicked the Avoca defence and laid on a tap in for Calum Morrow with less than a minute left.



YMCA, meanwhile, have had their travails against Dublin University in recent seasons and they came a cropper 2-1 at Santry Avenue. Former YM player Eric Prehn and Cillian Hynes put them on course for the victory with Jamie Tobin the Y scorer.



They have a game in hand on Corinthian but now have nine points to make up in a busy second half of the campaign with back matches coming thick and fast.



Clontarf missed a chance to close in on the playoff places with a 1-1 draw against Rathgar who are now level with Dublin North who landed a 5-2 win over Weston.



On Sunday, Kilkenny won their third game of the season with a 9-1 win over Weston.



Leinster Division 1

Saturday: Clontarf 1 (T Cullen) Rathgar 1 (S Gould); UCD 2 (A Meates, C Morrow) Avoca 2 (J Elmes 2); Corinthian 2 (I Stewart 2) Kilkenny 0; Dublin North 5 (S Dempsey, J Dunne, L Metcalf, P Gahan, R Gannon) Weston 2 (D Shiel, K Bell); Dublin University 2 (E Prehn, C Hynes) YMCA 1 (J Tobin)

Sunday: Weston 1 (D Sherlock) Kilkenny 9 (B Wallace 3, B McEnery, A Atkinson, S Charles, E Healy, D Coffey, E Dore)



