By BRIAN OTWAL





Telkom players celebrate a goal against Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens in Africa Cup for Club Champions hockey tournament in Accra, Ghana on January 20, 2018. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Nine-time champions Telkom remained on track in their hunt for a 10th Africa Cup for Club Championship title with a gritty 1-0 win over compatriots Strathmore University Scorpions on Sunday in Accra, Ghana.





It took 52 minutes for the 20-time Kenyan champions to notch the winner through Audrey Omaido.



Telkom had their lead turned down in the second quarter after Lilian Aura's goal was disallowed for infringement on the Student's defence.



Telkom coach Jos Openda pushed his charges for more goals but his counterpart Meshack Senge urged his side on. Sandra Adera and Marioan Akinyi come close to equalising but their efforts were thwarted by defenders Terry Juma and Flavia Mutiva with Cynthia Akinyi alert in between the posts.



Coach Openda's side held on for the win that took their points tally to six.



"It's never easy against Strathmore. If you look at today, they came out fighting because they had lost one match already but as usual we came out on top. We are still going on with our target of winning without conceding a goal," noted the coach after the match.



Coach Senge's Strathmore on the other hand will have to go back to the drawing board as they seek their first victory of the tournament having lost to last edition's finalists Ghana Revenue Authority 4-0. They take on Ghana Police in their third match.



"We gave our best, almost all the fighting spirit we had, we conceded a goal that was rather too soft. I think generally, our match yesterday and today there is a very big difference and huge step up on the part of the girls," said Senge.



Kada Queens rose to second after seeing off Yobe Desert Queens 1-0 in an all-Nigerian affair. Ikiriko Bomiegha scored the lone goal of the match that helped Kada Queens recover from their first match loss to Ghana Police.



Telkom play Kada Queens in their next match while Strathmore face Ghana Police seeking their first victory on Monday afternoon.



Daily Nation